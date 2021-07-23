IND Vs SL 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch India Vs Sri Lanka Live In India, USA, UAE

India are set to battle Sri Lanka in the third ODI at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, July 23. The Men in Blue are looking to inflicting whitewash on the home team, while Sri Lanka are playing for their pride. Ahead of the Third ODI, let's find out India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming details and when to watch India vs Sri Lanka in USA.

IND vs SL Live: Match preview

The third match will be a dead rubber for the Men In Blue. However, the Indian team management would want to test their bench strength ahead of the T20I series. The likes of Sanju Samson, Devdutt Paddikal, Navdeep Saini are waiting for their opportunity to take the field and the third ODI will be a platform for skipper Shikhar Dhawan to make some changes and field a third-choice playing XI team.

India tour of Sri Lanka 2021, Live Broadcasters 📺 📻 📱💻#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/mUcawVA8UH — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 18, 2021

Sri Lanka on the other hand has been poor in the first two matches with coach Mickey Arthur venting out his frustration on skipper Dasun Shanaka after the loss in the second ODI. Keeping the World Cup Super League in mind the team will not only be playing for pride but also ten crucial points to get back into the race for the direct qualification for the World Cup in 2023 which will be played in India. This should be an interesting contest to watch.

IND vs SL Live: Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka in India

The second One Day International between India and Sri Lanka can be viewed on Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3/ Sony Ten 3 HD in India whereas the Indian fans can rely on the Sony LIV app when it comes to the live streaming of the contest (online platform). As far as the time is concerned, the match will commence live at 3:00 PM IST.

IND vs SL Live: When to watch India vs Sri Lanka in USA

If you are a cricket fan based in the United States of America and wondering When to watch India vs Sri Lanka in USA? the match will be shown at 5:30 AM GMT. All the action will be televised on Willow TV (TV & Digital)