IND Vs SL: Muralitharan Says THIS 'fearless' Indian Batsman Reminds Him Of Sehwag

Ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka series, Sri Lankan legend and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) coach Muttiah Muralitharan heaped praises on Indian opener Prithvi Shaw lauding his fearless play and ability to take risks under pressure. Looking forward to the young gun's performance in the IND vs SL series, Muttiah Muralitharan opined that Shaw's play reminded him of someone like former Team India opener Virender Sehwag who was considered a fiery batsman of his time.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, the legendary spinner said, "As for Prithvi Shaw, he is a better one-day and T20 player than a Test player because the way he plays, it reminds me of someone like Sehwag. He takes a lot of risk and he puts the bowling side under pressure. If he scores, India will have a good chance of winning because he can score a huge total within a short frame of time. He’s got the talent and he is fearless. He has no fear of getting out."

Given that Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan had proved as a formidable opening duo for the Delhi Capitals, the Sri Lankan veteran stated that they were an ideal opening match for the Indian cricket team in the island nation. Prithvi Shaw is making his international comeback in the first ODI against Sri Lanka after a brief run with the Virat Kohli-led Indian side between 2018 and 2020. He was dropped from the national team following a series of poor performances in the IPL and subsequent Test series against Australia in 2020 however, he found his footing in the domestic set-up last season especially in the first half of IPL 2021.

Sri Lanka vs India Squads

Shikhar Dhawan is leading the Indian cricket team in his first international captaincy stint along with vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (v/c), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya. Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.

Dasun Shanaka will lead the 25 member Sri Lankan cricket team both in ODI and T20 for Sri Lanka in the absence of Kusal Perera who has been ruled out of the series due to a right shoulder sprain.

Sri Lanka's squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva (Vice Captain) Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana