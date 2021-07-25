IND Vs SL ODI Series: Virender Sehwag Names This Player As The 'biggest Disappointment'

After a successful outing against Sri Lanka in the ODI series, Team India is now aiming at replicating the same in the three-match T20I series. During the ODI series, the Men in Blue put out strong performances despite having significant absentees. Thanks to a complete team effort, the travelling team managed to beat the hosts 2-1, thereby clinching the series. However, former opener Virender Sehwag is not fully happy with the team and has named an Indian player as a big ‘disappointment’ in the series.

Sehwag slams Manish Pandey over inconsistency

Virender Sehwag, who was critical of Hardik Pandya's efforts with the bat, kept him aside and named Manish Pandey as the ‘biggest disappointment’ of the series, he said on Cricbuzz. The world cup winning opener pointed out Pandey’s inability to put up a big score throughout the series. Pointing out the player’s inconsistent performance in the series, which had near to no pressure for the team, Sehwag hinted that it might be time for selectors to look elsewhere for an opener. Pandey had scored 26, 37 and 11 in three respective games.

According to the former Indian opener, Manish Pandey has failed in keeping up to the team. Explaining his criticism, Sehwag said that the series was an opportunity for Pandey as well as teammate Hardik Pandya to perform. He said that even though both the batsmen disappointed him, it was Pandey who failed the most. Sehwag said that Pandey had the most benefit of the series as he played all three matches and yet failed to ‘accelerate’.

Sehwag said that perhaps Pandey may no longer be worthy of a chance in ODIs for India. The Former batsman went on to name Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, who played well in the series, as alternatives for Pandey from now on. Sehwag also defended Indian opener, Prithvi Shaw and pointed out that he had a strong start.

IND vs SL T20 starts today

Meanwhile, India will now face Sri Lanka in the first game of the three-match T20I series on Sunday, July 25 at 8:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Shikhar Dhawan led Indian side will now look at repeating the ODI series victory in T20 as well. India vs Sri Lanka live match will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.

The squads for IND vs SL

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Dhananjaya De Silva, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

IMAGE: TWITTER/ PTI