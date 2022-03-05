Indian and Sri Lankan players observed a minute's silence before the start of play on Day 2 of the first Test to mourn the demise of former Australian cricketers Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne. Indian players will also be wearing black armbands throughout the day to pay their respects to the legendary cricketers, who passed away on Friday.

While Marsh, 74 succumbed at a hospital in Adelaide, where he was admitted after suffering a massive heart attack last week, Warne, 52 died after reportedly suffering a heart attack at his villa in Thailand.

A minute’s silence was observed before the start of play on Day 2 of the first Test for Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne who passed away yesterday. The Indian Cricket Team will also be wearing black armbands today.@Paytm #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/VnUzuqwArC — BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2022

"Absolutely devastated to hear the news of Shane Warne passing away. It's a huge huge loss in our cricketing world. And we do understand his contributions to the cricketing world. he inspired an entire generation of cricketers and he did wonders with the ball. It's a huge huge loss. Condolences to his family, his three children, his friends, and his loved ones," India captain Rohit Sharma said ahead of the day's play.

Marsh was sent to an Adelaide hospital after suffering a major heart attack last week. Until his death last morning, he was in a medically induced coma. The former wicketkeeper-batsman played for Australia in 96 Tests and 92 ODIs from 1970 to 1984.

Warne, on the other hand, was found unresponsive at his villa in Thailand, where medical staff tried hard to revive the ex-cricketer but failed. Warne was one of the greatest spinners of all time. He played 145 Tests for Australia and, to date, remains the second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test

In the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka, the home side gained a massive lead on Day 1, scoring 357 runs at stumps for the loss of six wickets. Rishabh Pant was phenomenal with the bat as he scored 96 off just 97 balls. Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli also contributed with scores of 58 and 45 runs, respectively. Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin resumed the batting on Day 2.

Image: BCCI/Twitter/AP

