IND Vs SL: R Ashwin On Verge Of Going Past Kapil Dev's Stellar Record For Team India

Indian spin master Ravichandran Ashwin is on the verge of becoming the country's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. Ashwin is part of the squad that is slated to play a Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning March 4. The 34-year-old needs five more scalps to surpass the legendary Kapil Dev in becoming India's second-highest wicket-taker in the red-ball format. Ashwin currently has 430 wickets in 84 matches, including 30 five-wicket-hauls.

Ashwin is currently third on the list of highest wicket-takers in Test cricket for India. Former Karnataka spinner Anil Kumble is on top with 619 wickets in 132 matches. Kapil, who is a row above Ashwin in the chart, has 434 wickets in 131 Test matches. Ashwin, however, has the best bowling average amongst the three. Late last year, Ashwin overtook Harbhajan Singh's record of 417 wickets to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in Tests. Interestingly, there are six spinners amongst the top-10 Indian wicket-takers in Tests.

Ashwin was last seen in action during the three-match Test series against South Africa in January this year. Ashwin was rested after the series and now his return to the Indian squad for the first Test against Sri Lanka is currently subject to fitness. Ashwin's record in India as a spinner is impeccable and it is highly likely that captain Rohit Sharma will be eager to get him back into the squad for the Sri Lanka Tests.

India vs Sri Lanka: 1st Test

India and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns in a two-match Test series, starting Friday. The first Test match is scheduled to be held in Mohali, Punjab followed by the second Test in Bengaluru. Former India skipper Virat Kohli will play his 100th Test match in Mohali and fans would be expecting the batter to hit a century on his special day. A couple of key players have been dropped from the series, including Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, R. Ashwin (subject to fitness clearance), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain).

Image: IndianCricketTeam/Instagram

