IND Vs SL| Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates His Massive Achievement With Teammates; WATCH

As Team India registered a dominating victory against Sri Lanka in the first IND vs SL Test, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stole the headlines following an outstanding display with the bat. The 33-year old smacked an unbeaten 175-run knock in the first innings before taking a fifer in the same game as India went on to beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs.

As a result of such a fantastic performance, Jadeja joined an elite list of Indian cricketers who have achieved the historic double (scoring a century and taking a fifer in the same innings of a Test). Some of the other Indians who have achieved this massive feat include R Ashwin in 2011, Vinoo Mankad in 1952 and Polly Umrigar in 1962. Following Jadeja's historic achievement, his teammates got together and celebrated the feat.

Team India celebrates Ravindra Jadeja's massive achievement

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was welcomed with a cake after finishing with staggering figures at the Mohali Test. The all-rounder smacked an unbeaten 175 run knock in the first innings from 228 deliveries, an inning that included 17 fours and three sixes. He followed up this outstanding knock with a fifer in the first innings before taking four more wickets in the second innings.

As a result of this brilliant performance, Jadeja also became the first player in Test cricket history to score more than 150 runs and pick up nine wickets in the same Test. The Indian team celebrated the 33-year old's success by cutting a cake following the conclusion of the match as the rest of them got together and clapped. After Jadeja tasted the cake, the rest of the team along with coach Rahul Dravid also joined in to celebrate his success.

A round of applause 👏👏 for @imjadeja for his Man of the Match performance 🔝



Victory for #TeamIndia indeed tastes sweet 🍰😉#INDvSL @Paytm pic.twitter.com/8RnNN7r38w — BCCI (@BCCI) March 6, 2022

IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja achieves his dream

In an interview with ESPN back in August 2018, Ravindra Jadeja had said that he was keen on hitting a century and taking a fifer in the same innings of a Test, a historic feat that he achieved in the first IND vs SL Test today. His stellar unbeaten 175-run knock in the first innings helped him to also become India's highest run-getter at number seven as he moved past Kapil Dev (163), Rishabh Pant (159) and MS Dhoni (144).