IND Vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja Celebrates In 'Pushpa' Style After Successful Comeback ; WATCH

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had a successful return to the side after he dismissed Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Dinesh Chandimal in the first T20I of the three-match IND vs SL series. After picking up the wicket, the 33-year old took his fans by surprise as he celebrated in 'Pushpa' style.

The Men in Blue went on to win the first T20I by a massive margin of 62 runs by restricting Sri Lanka to just 137 runs in their 20 overs.

IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates in Pushpa style

As seen in the tweet below, Ravindra Jadeja performed the iconic 'Pushpa' celebration after picking up the wicket of Dinesh Chandimal. The Sri Lankan wicket-keeper was stumped, with Ishan Kishan making no mistakes in getting the bails off. Chandimal was dismissed for just 10 runs to leave his side in a further spot of bother as on that occasion, they were 51-4.

India take 1-0 lead in T20I series after massive 62-run win

India were relentless in the first T20I of the three-match series as they won by a massive margin of 62 runs despite having put in to bat first. The Men in Blue got off to a blistering start as openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan led from the front. The duo scored an opening partnership of 111 runs, with Rohit hitting 44 runs from 32 deliveries, while Kishan played a magnificent 89 run knock from just 56 deliveries.

As a result of the innings, Kishan also became the highest-scoring wicket-keeper in T20Is. After both openers were dismissed, Shreyas Iyer carried on the momentum as he added another 57 runs to the total to help India finish their innings with a score of 199 runs.

In reply, Sri Lanka only managed to score 137 runs in the 20 overs as a result of some brilliant bowling from the Indians. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick amongst the bowlers as he ended with figures of 2-9 in just his two-over spell. The only Sri Lankan batter to put up a decent fight was Charith Asalanka, who managed to hit 53 runs not out.