IND Vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja's Classy Fielding Effort In First Ball Of 3rd T20I Goes Viral

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja left cricket fans in awe of his athleticism by putting up a lightning fielding effort in the very first ball of the third T20I between India and Sri Lanka at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. Speedster Mohammed Siraj opened the bowing for the Men in Blue by pitching the ball short of the good length, outside the off. As Pathum Nissanka punched the delivery away with ease, the 33-year-old allrounder made a stunning save by diving to his left side and saving at least a couple of runs for the team.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) took to their official Twitter handle on Sunday evening and shared the link for the video of Jadeja’s fielding effort. “Classic fielding courtesy @imjadeja. At point, towards his left, full length dive - A Jadeja fielding special (sic)”, tweeted BCCI. Twitter users were quick to find the video and react to it, as they hailed Jadeja for his fielding standards.

Cricket fans react to Ravindra Jadeja's effort

Sri Lanka recover from 29/4 to a competitive total

Coming back to the match, the hosts were quick to capitalize early on in the innings as the Lankans lost their first wicket with only one run on the board. The India bowlers further continued the onslaught by reducing the visitors to 29/4 in the ninth over. Veteran batter Dinesh Chandimal returned to the pavilion with 60 runs on the board in the 13th over, before the Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne stitched an unbeaten partnership of 86 runs for the sixth wicket.

India chase 147 run target in second innings with new opening pair

While Shanaka led from the front by scoring 74* runs off 38 runs, Karunaratne hit 12 runs off 19 balls. Sri Lanka finished the first innings on 146/5 after recovering from the early hiccups. India skipper Rohit Sharma opened the second innings for India with a new partner in form of Sanju Samson. Rohit will now look to lead India to a victory in the final T20I and earn their 12th straight T20I victory in a row.

(Image: bcci.tv)