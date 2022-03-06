IND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma Opens Up On Declaring Innings Early; 'It Was Jadeja's Decision'

India skipper Rohit Sharma recently revealed the reason behind declaring the innings early in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Mohali. Notably, there have been many questions raised on Rohit in his first Test as a captain after he declared the Indian innings just before Ravindra Jadeja could reach his maiden double-century.

The Indian team put on a comprehensive display against the Lankans by wrapping up the Test match inside three days. They came out on top by massive innings and 222 runs courtesy of a collective performance led by Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja delivered a player-of-the-match performance with his exceptional all-round exploits. Coming out to bat at 228-5, Jadeja went on to smash his second century in Test cricket and ended up with 175* before India declared their innings at 574/8. He then grabbed a five-wicket haul in the first innings followed by a four-fer in the second to become the first player ever to complete the double of 150+ runs and nine wickets.

Amidst all this, fans and experts badly wanted Jadeja to reach his double-century. Speaking on the same during the post-match presentation, Rohit claimed that it was the decision of team management and Jadeja himself. He also lauded Jadeja’s performance and hailed his selfless attitude towards the team’s cause.

"The highlight of the game was Jadeja. There was a question whether to declare or not, it was the team's decision and Jadeja's decision to put them in and shows how selfless he is,” said Rohit Sharma.

Ravindra Jadeja explains his decision behind declaring the Indian innings

Apart from his skills as an all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja also won the hearts with his selfless attitude. After the end of Day 2, Jadeja explained the reason why he wanted to declare the Indian innings early. He stated that Sri Lankan players were tired after being on the field for around five sessions and it would be the right time to exploit that.

"They were already tired fielding for nearly quarter to two days. Since they were tired, it was not easy to play the big shots straightaway and bat for long hours. So the plan was to declare quickly and exploit the fatigue of the opposition batters. I also told them that there is variable bounce and deliveries have started turning. So I sent a message that there is something on offer from the strip and I suggested that we should put them in to bat now itself," said Ravindra Jadeja.

Image: PTI/AP