IND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma Sets Major T20 Milestone That Even Kohli Or Dhoni Couldn't Achieve

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday, February 26, set a major milestone to become the country's most successful T20I captain at home. India beat Sri Lanka in the second T20I last evening to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. With the win, Rohit became India's most successful T20I captain at home, surpassing former skippers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Rohit has now helped India register 16 wins in 17 matches at home venues, the most for any captain in the world. England's Eoin Morgan and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson had the most T20I wins at home before Rohit.

In comparison, Kohli had registered 13 T20I wins at home venues, while Dhoni had just 11 wins under his belt. Rohit has now won 22 out of the 24 T20I matches for India as a captain and has the best win percentage amongst all Indian skippers. It was also Rohit's third consecutive T20I series win since taking over the captaincy from Kohli. With the win, Rohit also helped India register its 11th consecutive T20I victory, joint second-highest for a Test-playing nation.

Rohit also equalled the record of Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik in the list of players with the most international caps in the shortest format. Rohit has played 124 T20I matches for India since his debut in 2007. Earlier in the series, Rohit surpassed New Zealand's Martin Guptill to become the world's highest T20I run-scorer. Rohit has 3308 runs in 124 matches, including four centuries and 26 half-centuries.

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

As far as last night's match is concerned, India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets with 17 balls remaining. Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja helped India chase down a mammoth total of 183 runs in just 17.1 overs. Both batters remained unbeaten at scores of 74 and 45, respectively. Sanju Samson also contributed with the bat as he scored 39 runs off 25 balls. Earlier in the match, Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka put up a crucial 67-run partnership. After Gunathilaka was dismissed, Nissanka put on another partnership with captain Dasun Shanaka to help Sri Lanka put in a comfortable position.

Image: AP/PTI