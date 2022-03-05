IND Vs SL: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Speak Out On Shane Warne's Death Ahead Of Day 2 Play

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli paid tribute to legendary spinner Shane Warne who passed away on Friday, March 5, due to a suspected heart attack. The sudden demise of the Australian cricketer in Thailand shook the entire world as tributes started to pour in once the news came out. As per the statement from his management, he was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

Shane Warne passes away: Rohit Sharma pays tribute to former cricketer

Players from Team India and Sri Lanka paid respect to Shane Warne and another Australia legend Rodney Marsh by observing one minute silence before the start of IND vs SL 1st Test Day 2. BCCI posted a video on it's social media handle in which Rohit Sharma spoke about how devastated he felt after the news emerged that Shane Warne passed away. He said that Shane Warne's death was a huge loss to the cricketing world.

"Absolutely devastated to hear the news of Shane Warne passing away. It's a huge huge loss in our cricketing world. Condolences to his family. His three children and the loved ones."



Shane Warne dead: Virat Kohli shocked over the sudden demise

Ahead of the start of the IND vs SL 2nd Test day 2. Virat Kohli also spoke about Shane Warne's demise as he stated, "Got sad news last night about the demise of Shane we carry on doing what we do in life and we think everything is all about what we are involved in. Life is unpredictable and passing away at the age of 52 is totally unexpected went far too early. I am standing here shocked and in disbelief. I got to know him off the field as well and the charisma and persona he bought to every conversation he was a part of and i could understand what he brought to the field as well. Grateful to have known him."

Shane Warne cricketing stats

Share Warne had a decorated Test career claiming 708 Test wickets for Australia between 1992 and 2007. The leg spinner made his Test debut against India in Sydney in 1992 and followed it with an ODI debut against New Zealand in Wellington in March the following year. The spinner picked up a record 1,001 wickets in just 339 matches, which included 38 five-wicket hauls, with 37 of them coming in Test cricket, and 10 ten-fors (all in Tests).

In 2005, Warne broke the record for the number of wickets in a calendar year, with 96 wickets. Warne took his 700th Test wicket on December 26, 2006, at the MCG when he bowled English batsman Andrew Strauss in his final Test appearance at the ground. Shane Warne was chosen as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century and finished his ODI career with 293 wickets. He also played a key role in Australia’s ODI World Cup triumph in 1999.