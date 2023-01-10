Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praise on former Team India captain Virat Kohli after the 34-year-old smacked his 45th century in ODIs, making him just four tons short of the Master Blaster's staggering record of 49 hundreds in the 50-over format. While Kohli had a touch of fortune with Sri Lanka dropping two catches, one cannot take away the sheer class shown by him.

'Keep performing this way': Sachin on Virat Kohli's ton

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar lauded Virat Kohli by writing, "Keep performing this way, Virat, and keep making India proud. Splendid batting performance by the top order!" Kohli was not the only one who made an outstanding contribution as skipper Rohit Sharma responded to the criticism of benching the in-form duo of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav by giving India a solid start in the company of Shubman Gill.

The duo registered a fantastic opening partnership of 143 runs before the latter was dismissed by Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka. Rohit slammed a 67-ball 83, an inning that included nine fours and three sixes, while Gill scored 70 runs off 60 balls, a knock that included 11 fours. After Gill was dismissed, Virat Kohli stole the show with the bat by smacking 113 runs off just 87 deliveries, an inning that included 12 fours and a six.

He made full use of the two dropped chances by smashing his 45th ODI hundred and propelling Team India to an imposing 373 for seven against Sri Lanka in the series opener. At a venue where he had scored a century (140 vs West Indies) in the only ODI held here four years back, the former India skipper had luck by his side.

Kohli was dropped twice -- on 52 and 81 -- en route to his 45th ODI century, four shy of maestro Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 centuries in the 50-over format. Overall, Kohli has now 73rd International centuries. To go with his 45 ODI hundreds, he has 27 in the Test format and one in T20I.

(Inputs from PTI)