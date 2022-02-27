IND Vs SL: Sunil Gavaskar Compares This Indian Player With Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has heaped praises on an Indian cricketer while comparing him to the tennis greats Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma earned a seven wickets victory over Sri Lanka in the second T20I against Sri Lanka at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala and sealed the three-match series 2-0. The Men in Blue won the match by chasing down a challenging target of 184 runs in 17.1 overs as Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja remained unbeaten after playing probably the best knocks of their careers.

Meanwhile, speaking to the official broadcaster of Sri Lanka’s tour of India 2022, Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar mentioned that Shreyas looked “clever and confident” during his knock and also that few shots by the youngsters were similar to Djokovic or Federer’s forehand. “Iyer was playing with the full face of the bat as much as possible except the odd occasions. He was unbelievable. It was more like a Djokovic or a Federer forehand,” Gavaskar explained. The former India captain further added that the 27-year-old player displayed smartness by playing lofted shots only in the ‘V’ area.

The 20-time Grand Slam champions Djokovic and Federer, form the 'big three' of tennis alongside 21-time Grand Slam title winner Rafael Nadal and are regarded as the best players of the forehand shot. By playing lofted shots in front of the wickets, Iyer eliminated the chance of getting caught as fielders were standing on either side of the sightscreen. “So basically, play as straight as possible and even if the ball does anything it will have an inside or outside edge,” Gavaskar added. Shreyas found himself unbeaten on 74 runs off 44 balls at the non-striker’s end, while Jadeja hit the winning runs for the home team.

Good outing at the field for India batters

Batting alongside Shreyas, veteran allrounder Jadeja remained unbeaten on 45 runs off 18 balls with the help of seven fours and one six. While Jadeja hit runs at a strike rate of 250.00, Iyer hit a total of four sixes and six fours in his knock, striking at 168.18. Both batters added 58 runs for the fourth wicket stand in 4.1 balls. At the same time, coming in at no. 4, Sanju Samson scored 39 runs off 25 balls and helped the Men in Blue seal the series.

Image: bcci.tv