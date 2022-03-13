IND Vs SL: Sunil Gavaskar Heaps Praise For Indian Bowler; 'Tough To Play Him'

Veteran Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on Indian speedster Mohammed Shami who looked in good touch and contributed well with the ball in the ongoing IND vs SL Test series. In the 2nd Test currently underway, Shami 2/18 in his quick spell of six overs which included a great delivery to knock over Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne.

Speaking of Mohammed Shami on the Star Sports show Sunil Gavaskar told that the pacer is someone who has the ability to build pressure with every single delivery “Yes he is somebody who can bowl long spells, sustain that pace, and can build pressure with every single delivery. You need somebody like that. He has been terrific as well. People often forget that sometimes you got to be one of the quicker bowlers has to be a workhorse that means he has to bowl not just a four-over spell, but a six or seven-over spell and that is what Shami does,”

He went on to add that the player is tough to play against "He runs in hard every ball and gives you everything. And he has got this ability that with just a little flick of the wrist he gets the ball to move either way. Tough to play him." he added.

Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli 'His involvement is total'

Sunil Gavaskar also spoke on Virat Kohli and the upcoming IPL 2022 and said that one can expect total involvement from him and that one shouldn't think that his performances are going down because he is not the skipper anymore "Don't for a moment think just because Kohli is not captain, his performance is going to go down. We have seen him even now in Tests, how he is all the time with Rohit Sharma, trying to help him out. His involvement is total, he wants his team to win, whether he is captain or not. So that is what he will do with RCB," he added.

Meanwhile, with his poor return with the bat in the ongoing IND vs SL Test, Kohli’s Test average has fallen down below 50 for the first time in five years.

Image: PTI