IND Vs SL: Virat Kohli Dismissed For Just 13 In 2nd Innings; Test Average Falls Below 50

Virat Kohli’s lean patch with the bat in Test cricket continues as he fell cheaply against Sri Lanka in the second Test at Bengaluru. With M Chinnaswamy Stadium labelled as Kohli’s adopted home ground owing to his services for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL, there were high hopes among the fans to see him finally end his century drought. However, he returned with scores of 23 and 13 in the 1st and 2nd innings respectively getting out in an identical manner.

With his poor return with the bat against Sri Lanka, Kohli’s Test average has fallen down below 50 in Test cricket for the first time in five years. Kohli was the only player to average 50+ across all formats but that record has also taken a hit. He averaged 50.35 before the second Test but his dismal display saw his average go down to 49.96. The former Indian captain needed 43 runs in this Test to maintain his fifty-plus average but could manage only 36 runs. The last time Kohli averaged below 50 was during the 2016/17 home Test series against Australia.

Kohli is the only Indian men cricketer to score a century in Day/Night Test cricket which came against Bangladesh in November 2019. It was his 70th international century and is now yet to reach the three-figure mark. Kohli has got off to great starts scoring 22 fifties since his last century but hasn’t been able to convert it into a big score. He has performed brilliantly in T20Is scoring 846 runs at an average of 56.40 and a strike rate of 145.11 and also has 10 fifties in his last 19 ODIs. However, the major concern has been his form in the longest form of the game.

Kohli averages less than 30 since November 2019 in Test cricket and has scored only 81 runs in the two Tests against Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL: India in commanding position despite losing Virat Kohli cheaply

Second India vs Sri Lanka Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is just into its second day but already sees the hosts in a commanding position. India managed to put 252 runs on the board at a difficult surface in the first innings courtesy of a 92-run knock from Shreyas Iyer.

It was then followed by an exceptional piece of seam bowling from Jasprit Bumrah who claimed his maiden five-wicket haul at home to bowl out Sri Lanka for 109. At the time of writing, India are well ahead with 193/5 on the board and a lead of 336 runs.

