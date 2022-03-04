Team India head coach Rahul Dravid presented Virat Kohli with a special souvenir to mark his 100th Test appearance for the nation. Kohli, who was joined by wife Anushka Sharma, was gifted a special cap for his 100th Test ahead of the start of play on Day 1 of the first match against Sri Lanka. Kohli's family members were also present in the stands when he received the special cap from Dravid.

"It's well deserved, well earned, and hopefully it is just the start of many things to come. As we say in the dressing room, double it up." Dravid said before presenting the cap to Kohli.

"It's indeed a special moment for me. My wife is here with me, my brother is here as well. All my family members, my coach from childhood, all are very proud. It is indeed a team game and this journey couldn't have been possible without all of you. One thing I would like to say is that in this day and age, with the amount of cricket we play with three formats and an IPL, the only takeaway the next generation can take from my Test career is that I was able to stride through and play the purest format of the game and get to 100 Test matches, which is something that I am very proud of," Kohli said.

"And I couldn't have received it from a better person, from one of my childhood heroes. I still have that picture in my house from the U-15 NCA days when I was looking at you and taking a picture with you and today I am getting my 100th Test cap from you, so indeed it has been a great journey and one that continues to grow hopefully. Thank you so much," Kohli added.

Sourav Ganguly attends Virat Kohli's 100th Test

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly attended Virat Kohli's historic 100th Test match. “It is a huge landmark in any cricketer’s career. Playing a hundred Test matches is something you dream of when you start playing for the country. It’s a great moment for Virat, it’s a great moment for Indian cricket”, Ganguly said, in a video shared on Monday by the BCCI.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly there at the Mohali Test. pic.twitter.com/pKp2K1Kk5R — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2022

“Virat’s had a great journey. Starting 10-11 years ago and getting to where he has reached today is an exceptional achievement. On behalf of BCCI and also a former captain and player who has played 100 Test matches and more, I wish him all the very best,” he added.

Kohli's approaching milestones

Apart from playing his 100th Test match, Kohli is also expected to reach a few other milestones during the first Test match in Mohali. Kohli will get yet another opportunity to create history by becoming the player with the second-most number of international centuries. Kohli currently has 70 international centuries to his name, one less than the second-ranked player. If Kohli hits a ton against Sri Lanka in the first Test, he will surpass the legendary Ricky Ponting to become the player with the second-most number of centuries.

Kohli is also on the verge of becoming the 6th Indian player to reach 8000 runs in Test cricket. If Kohli scores 38 more runs in the first Test against Sri Lanka, he will become the sixth India batter to complete 8000 runs in Test cricket.

Image: BCCI/Twitter