IND Vs SL: Virat Kohli Gives Death Stare To Hardik Pandya After Surviving Run-out

Former Indian skipper Virat kohli scored his ODI career's 45th century in the 1st ODI match against Sri Lanka. Throughout his innings, Kohli played some mind-blowing shots and had run-rate more than 100. He played a knock of 113 runs in 87 deliveries which included 12 fours and 1 six.

Luck also favored the star-Indian batter during his course towards the century as he was dropped twice by Sri-Lankan fielders and he also survived one close run-out chance. It happened in the 43rd over of India's innings when Kohli played the length delivery from Kasun Rajitha with soft hands. He nudged the delivery behind square on the on-side and quickly took off for a single. He then rushed back for a second and was almost halfway through before Hardik denied him the run and sent him back.

Virat Kohli wasn't happy with the call from Hardik and gave him a death stare. Hardik did not look back.

As Virat kohli reached the 100 run-mark, he broke many records. Virat kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record for the most number of centuries in the ODIs in home-soil and he took 61 innings less to achieve this record. Virat Kohli also became the fastest to score 12500 ODI runs in 257 innings. Kohli now is four tons short of Sachin's record of 49 ODI tons.

Rohit Sharma gives Team India a perfect start

Skipper Rohit Sharma responded to the criticism of benching the in-form duo of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav by giving India a solid start in company of Shubman Gill.

The Indian skipper had preferred Gill over Ishan who had to sit out despite a record-breaking 210 in India's last one-dayer.

Rohit slammed a 67-ball 83 (9x4, 3x6) in a knock of sheer domination.

On a flat deck, Rohit was at ease to step out to the Lankan pacers, pulling them with nonchalance en route to a 41-ball fifty.

Gill was also at his fluent best and complemented his skipper keeping his flair and elegance intact.

Continuing his dream run in ODIs, Gill brought up his fifth half-century that came off 51 balls.

It was a one-way traffic for the Indian opening duo before Dasun Shanaka dismissed Gill. The youngster was guilty of playing across the line and wad trapped in front of the wicket.

Looking to bring an end to his century drought, Rohit too perished in addition of 30 runs to the total. He was cleaned up by debutant Dilshan Madushanka.

Run-rate slowed down and it was a welcome respite for Sri Lanka who till then were staring at a 400-plus target.

The home team slowly gained the lost momentum with Kohli and Shreyas Iyer (28) taking charge of the middle-overs.

Having got the nod ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, Iyer looked fluent and hit Wanindu Hasaranga for a six. But he failed to convert his start.

Underfire KL Rahul (39) also could not make it big and was bowled around the legs after being deceived by a slower one from Kasun Rajitha.