IND Vs SL: Virat Kohli Joins Jadeja In Celebrating 'Pushpa' Style

Virat Kohli is known for his happy go luck approach on the cricket pitch. Quite a few times he has been seen shaking his leg while being on the field. On Sunday, March 6, things weren’t much different as the 33-year-old again showed his funny side. Virat Kohli was seen doing the dance step from the Superhit Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa.

During the previous edition of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), a number of cricketers, including Shakib Al Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu and Dwayne Bravo did the popular dance step. The videos also went viral on the social media platform. And now it was Kohli’s turn to show his dancing skills on the field of play.

Back in January, Kohli stepped down as the skipper of the Indian Test team after the 1-2 defeat in South Africa. India had taken a 1-0 lead after the win in the opening Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. But losses in Johannesburg and Cape Town pushed them back in the three-match series.

Immediately after, Kohli resigned as the Test skipper. The veteran is currently taking part in the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, who made his captaincy debut in the purest format of the game.

IND vs SL: Virat Kohli's 100th Test match ends in India's favour

Kohli also played his 100th Test match and became only the sixth India batter to notch over 8000 runs in Test cricket. Before the game, Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian vice-captain, said that India want to win the game and make the outing a memorable one for Kohli.

In the end, the home team won the match by an innings and 222 runs. Ravindra Jadeja became the Player of the Match for scoring an unbeaten 175 in the first innings and picking up nine wickets in the match. He also became only the third Indian to notch 150 plus runs and a fifer in the same Test.

Kohli scored 45 runs from 76 balls with the help of five fours in India’s first innings. He was looking good before Lasith Embuldeniya rattled his woodwork. The second Test will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.