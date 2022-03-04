IND Vs SL: Virat Kohli Reviews Dismissal In Dressing Room, Rohit Looks Shocked; WATCH

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli looked in good touch on his landmark 100th Test before he was dismissed for 45 runs by Lasith Embuldeniya in the 44th over.

The 33-year old looked annoyed with himself after he watched his dismissal once again in the dressing room, while new Test captain Rohit Sharma looked shocked to see Kohli dismissed in the fashion that he was.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Virat Kohli's 100th Test game didn't go as planned

Virat Kohli's 100th Test match did not go as planned as he was beaten all ends up by an outstanding delivery from left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya as seen in the video below. After having troubled Kohli by bowling several full-length deliveries, the 25-year old Sri Lankan bowled another full-length delivery which finally clipped the 33-year old's off-stump.

Meanwhile, India's new Test skipper Rohit Sharma was left in shock when he saw the replay of Kohli's dismissal from the dressing room. The importance of Kohli's wicket could clearly be seen amongst the Sri Lankan camp, with the bowler punching the air and wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella raising his arms in the air.

Bhai ko out kar diya? pic.twitter.com/dGqHF5YXOG — Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) March 4, 2022

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 review

Team India had an outstanding start to the first day of the first IND vs SL Test as they ended the day's play with a score of 357 runs for the loss of six wickets. After openers Mayank Agarwal (33) and captain Rohit Sharma (29) got the team to a decent start with an opening partnership of 52 runs, most of the scoring came off the bat from wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Pant scored a fantastic 96-run knock off just 97 deliveries, an inning that included nine fours and four sixes. After he was dismissed by Suranga Lakmal in the 81st over, India added 25 more runs to end the day's play. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and spinner R Ashwin are still at the crease, batting at 45 and 10 runs respectively. Lasith Embuldeniya was the pick amongst the Sri Lankan bowlers as he ended the day with figures of 2/107. Meanwhile, Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara and Dhananjaya de Silva picked up a wicket each.