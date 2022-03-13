IND Vs SL: Wasim Jaffer Opines On Virat Kohli's Lean Run, Says 'There Is A Lack Of...'

Former Indian Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer recently opened up on Indian skipper Virat Kohli's lean run, shortly after the Indian batter was yet again dismissed for a low score against Sri Lanka. Virat was unlucky in the 1st innings of the ongoing pink-ball Test after a delivery from Dhananjaya de Silva surprisingly didn't bounce and trapped the batter in an LBW.

Notably, the player has been going through a rough patch recently and hasn't been able to attain a century in more than two years now. Virat Kohli last scored an international century back in November of 2019 in a game against Bangladesh, which was his 70th hundred and fans have long been awaiting the 71st which hasn't come so far.

There is a lacking of confidence in Virat: Wasim Jaffer

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Wasim Jaffer noted that there is no problem with Virat's technique but rather the batter was lacking confidence. "There is nothing like that (on whether there are flaws in Kohli's technique). He doesn't have enough runs under his belt and there is a lack of confidence. The kind of runs that we expect from Kohli is not seen. Once he gets to that hundred and he finds form, I am quite sure that we will get to see the old Virat Kohli." he said.

IND vs SL Pink Ball Test: Wasim Jaffer speaks on Shreyas Iyer's knock

In what is touted as a difficult pitch, Shreyas Iyer displayed a magnificent knock of 92 to help India cross the 250 run mark. While Wasim Jaffer agreed that it was indeed a good knock, he reckoned that it wasn't the best innings by an Indian batter in recent times. Jaffer also felt that many of Rishab Pant's previous knocks were better. "I don't think so (on Shreyas Iyer's knock being the best by an Indian in recent times). There are many knocks of Rishabh Pant that have been magnificent. But definitely, if you see the context of this Test match and the direction in which it is going, then it is a great knock." he said.

After India got bowled out for 252, their bowling unit came on top form to dismiss Sri Lanka for 109. Jasprit Bumrah demonstrated a magnificent display by picking up five wickets, with ace spinner R Ashwin and Shami picking up two wickets each and Axar Patel picking one. India has now returned to the pavilion to bat and at the time of writing this article, have a 201 run lead, with nine wickets in hand.

Image: AP/ PTI