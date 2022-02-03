IND Vs SL: Why Will Sri Lanka's Tour Of India Begin With T20Is First Instead Of Tests?

The schedule for the upcoming bilateral series between India and Sri Lanka has been reversed following a request from the island nation's apex cricketing body. According to ESPNcricinfo, the two-match Test series, which was originally planned to be played before the three T20Is between the two sides, will now be held after the T20I series. As per the report, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had requested the BCCI to make changes to the schedule in order to ensure a smooth bubble-to-bubble transfer of its T20I players, who will return from playing a series against Australia.

As per the original schedule, India were supposed to play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning February 25. The first Test match was slated to be played at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, followed by the second Test at Mohali’s IS Bindra Stadium from March 5 to 9. The three T20Is were planned to be held in Mohali, Dharamshala, and Lucknow on March 13, 15, and 18, respectively. However, the BCCI has now agreed to make an altercation to the original schedule in order to accommodate the Sri Lanka board.

The three T20 internationals will now precede the two Test matches in the series. The two boards are currently working on the dates of the new schedule, and an announcement is expected soon. The changes mean that Virat Kohli, who was supposed to play his 100th Test match in Bengaluru, will now play the milestone game in Mohali. It has been learnt that the second Test match, which is now likely to be held in Bengaluru, will be a day-night affair. Both boards have agreed to conduct the first pink-ball Test between the two sides.

India's captaincy issue

Meanwhile, India have another problem to solve before the series against Sri Lanka as the side is yet to name a replacement for Virat Kohli, who has stepped down as captain of the Test side. White-ball skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to get the nod from the BCCI's selection committee considering his experience and track record as captain. However, Rohit is not a long-term prospect and hence the BCCI could pick a young player like Rishabh Pant or Shreyas Iyer to do the job.

Image: PTI