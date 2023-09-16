IND Vs SL: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In The Asia Cup 2023 Final Match At Colombo?

The Indian cricket team is scheduled to play the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka on September 17 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Team India is the current champion of the ODI Asia Cup whereas, Sri Lanka won the last edition of the T20 Asia Cup. The Indian team will be aiming to win their eighth Asia Cup title by defeating the Sri Lankan team in the finals on Sunday.

Team India finished at the top of the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s points table

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in their last Super 4s clash of the Asia Cup 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 has mostly been affected by rain so far

Will rain play a spoilsport in the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 finals?

Team India has faced a lot of rain interruptions in their Asia Cup 2023 campaign so far. The Indian team's opening match of the tournament against Pakistan was abandoned due to rain, whereas their next encounter against Nepal was shortened due to the rain. The rain didn't stop to follow the ways of the 'Men in Blue' and also halted the India vs Pakistan Super 4s encounter. The match was shifted to the reserve day, wherein the team defeated the Babar Azam-led side by 228 runs.

India and Sri Lanka have played each other on nine occasions in the Asia Cup. The Indian team will take on the Sri Lanka lions for the first time in a major tournament final after the 2014 T20 World Cup final.

As the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s clash was pushed towards a reserve day, the fans will be eyeing whether are there any reserve day chances in the IND vs SL Asia Cup final. If there are considerable amounts of rain interruptions on Sunday, the match can be pushed towards a reserve day.

What is the weather report from Colombo in the Asia Cup 2023 finals?

The weather report from Sunday, September 17, 2023 states that there are thundershowers in the afternoon, whereas there are also a couple of thunderstorms in the evening. As per the weather report, thunderstorms are predicted at 10 AM local time, followed by 1 PM, 6 PM and 10 PM. The weather will be cloudy for the most part of the day.