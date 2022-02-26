IND Vs SL: Will Virat Kohli Play His 100th Test Match For India In Mohali Sans Any Crowd?

India and Sri Lanka are slated to lock horns against each other in a two-match Test series, following the conclusion of the ongoing T20I series between both neighbouring nations. Former India skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will join the Indian squad ahead of the first Test match to be held at Mohali, having been rested for the limited-overs leg. While Rishabh made headlines for arriving at Mohali this weekend for the match commencing on March 4, Kohli also topped headlines after it was revealed that the Mohali Test, his 100th Test, will be played behind closed doors.

Speaking to PTI regarding the forthcoming match, Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) treasurer RP Singla was quoted saying that spectators won't be allowed for the match as per BCCI’s directive. “Yes, apart from the people, who are on duty for the Test match, we are not allowing any general spectators as per the directive of BCCI. Still, there are fresh COVID cases emerging in and around Mohali, so it's better we take all safety protocols,” Singla told PTI. The PCA treasurer also mentioned that fans will miss out on the opportunity to watch an international game in Mohali, which is being played for the first time in around three years.

PCA plans to celebrate Virat Kohli's 100th Test

RP Singla also revealed that the state cricket governing body plans to put up billboards across the stadium in Mohali as a celebration of Kohli's historic feat. "We will be putting up big billboards and our PCA Apex Council has also decided to felicitate Virat. We will either do it at the start of the game or at the end depending on BCCI directive," Singla said.

'He's a crowd cricketer': Netizens reacts to Kohli playing his 100th Test behind closed doors

On knowing about the latest development, Indian cricket fans quickly took Twitter by storm sharing their disappointment on Kohli playing his milestone match sans the presence of any crowd. A fan said that spectators should be allowed if possible as Kohli playing 100 Test matches is a big thing. The Twitter user also said that the former skipper deserves to play in front of thunderous applauds, citing that Kohli is a crowd cricketer and he derives energy from the fans.

If crowd is possible, it should definitely be there at Mohali. @imVkohli playing 100 test is big thing. He deserves to play in front of thunderous applauds. He is a crowd cricketer, derives energy from fans.@BCCI @joybhattacharj @gaurav_sundar @gauravkapur — Arjav Acharya (@IamArjav) February 26, 2022

Mohali Covid Cases 137 (last 7 days average) and still no crowd for Virats 100th test?! 🙄 — Varun Bhat (@varunbhat24) February 26, 2022

'BCCI directive' are the key words there👍



Crowd allowed in Kolkata, Dharamshala and Bengaluru but not Mohali?🤔 — Surya (@Surya_One8) February 26, 2022

Playing 100 Test matches for your country is a big thing. A special and rare achievement for a player. Kohli deserves all the hype around him when he plays his 100th Test in Mohali, if not 100%, allow 50% or 75% crowd.



No vacant stadium please @PunjabGovtIndia — Shivani Shukla 🏏 (@iShivani_Shukla) February 26, 2022

A look at Virat Kohli's staggering Test stats for Team India

In his international Test cricket career for India, Kohli has played a total of 99 matches while amassing 7962 runs at an average of 50..4. His best knock in the format is of 254 unbeaten runs. In the meantime, the right-handed batter has scored 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries for India in the longest format of the game. Although spectators aren’t allowed for the match, Indian cricket lovers will be rooting for the former skipper to score his 71st international century in his historic 100th Test, which is due for more than the last two years.

