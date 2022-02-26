Last Updated:

IND Vs SL: Will Virat Kohli Play His 100th Test Match For India In Mohali Sans Any Crowd?

PCA treasurer RP Singla revealed that spectators won’t be allowed during the IND vs SL Mohali Test, which will be Virat Kohli’s 100th Test match for India.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
IND vs SL

Image: AP


India and Sri Lanka are slated to lock horns against each other in a two-match Test series, following the conclusion of the ongoing T20I series between both neighbouring nations. Former India skipper Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will join the Indian squad ahead of the first Test match to be held at Mohali, having been rested for the limited-overs leg. While Rishabh made headlines for arriving at Mohali this weekend for the match commencing on March 4, Kohli also topped headlines after it was revealed that the Mohali Test, his 100th Test, will be played behind closed doors. 

Speaking to PTI regarding the forthcoming match, Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) treasurer RP Singla was quoted saying that spectators won't be allowed for the match as per BCCI’s directive. “Yes, apart from the people, who are on duty for the Test match, we are not allowing any general spectators as per the directive of BCCI. Still, there are fresh COVID cases emerging in and around Mohali, so it's better we take all safety protocols,” Singla told PTI. The PCA treasurer also mentioned that fans will miss out on the opportunity to watch an international game in Mohali, which is being played for the first time in around three years. 

PCA plans to celebrate Virat Kohli's 100th Test

RP Singla also revealed that the state cricket governing body plans to put up billboards across the stadium in Mohali as a celebration of Kohli's historic feat. "We will be putting up big billboards and our PCA Apex Council has also decided to felicitate Virat. We will either do it at the start of the game or at the end depending on BCCI directive," Singla said.

READ | Tendulkar recalls when Virat Kohli sought help; 'He wanted me to spend some time with him'

'He's a crowd cricketer': Netizens reacts to Kohli playing his 100th Test behind closed doors

On knowing about the latest development, Indian cricket fans quickly took Twitter by storm sharing their disappointment on Kohli playing his milestone match sans the presence of any crowd. A fan said that spectators should be allowed if possible as Kohli playing 100 Test matches is a big thing. The Twitter user also said that the former skipper deserves to play in front of thunderous applauds, citing that Kohli is a crowd cricketer and he derives energy from the fans.

READ | Shane Watson reveals how Virat Kohli is off the field; 'Public probably won’t know'

A look at Virat Kohli's staggering Test stats for Team India

In his international Test cricket career for India, Kohli has played a total of 99 matches while amassing 7962 runs at an average of 50..4. His best knock in the format is of 254 unbeaten runs. In the meantime, the right-handed batter has scored 27 centuries and 28 half-centuries for India in the longest format of the game. Although spectators aren’t allowed for the match, Indian cricket lovers will be rooting for the former skipper to score his 71st international century in his historic 100th Test, which is due for more than the last two years.

READ | No Kohli or Dhoni, Rohit Sharma could become the 1st Indian to script this unique record

(Image: AP)

READ | 'I'm not going to do it if...': Virat Kohli reveals why he quit RCB captaincy
READ | IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma eyes T20I world record; set to beat Virat Kohli's feat
Tags: IND vs SL, Virat Kohli, Virat Kohli 100th Test match
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com