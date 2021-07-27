IND Vs SL: Yuzvendra Chahal On Verge Of Achieving Massive T20I Milestone Against Sri Lanka

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is on the verge of achieving a massive T20I milestone against Sri Lanka. If Chahal plays in the second T20I on July 27 and manages to pick a wicket, he will become the highest wicket-taker against Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game. Chahal has 15 wickets in T20Is against the island nation, which is the joint highest for a bowler against the Lankan team. Chahal is currently tied with England pacer Chris Jordan. The 31-year-old needs one more wicket to surpass Jordan and become the highest wicket-taker against Sri Lanka.

Chahal bowled pretty well in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, where, apart from picking one wicket, he also delivered the most economical spell amongst the Indian lot. Chahal bowled four overs and gave away just 19 runs at an economy rate of 4.75.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo, ex-South African spinner Imran Tahir, former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal, and Australian spinner Adam Zampa are next on the list with joint second-highest wickets (14 each) against Sri Lanka. Only Bravo and Zampa are currently active in international cricket and could surpass Chahal and Jordan at some point in the future.

India and Sri Lanka will lock horns for the second T20I today at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. While India will be looking to win the match to clinch the series, Sri Lankan players will be fighting to save face for the third T20I. On Sunday, India won the first match by a massive 38-run margin, taking an early lead in the three-game series. The Shikhar Dhawan-led side won the three-match ODI series earlier this week, causing Sri Lanka to lose their ninth consecutive 50-over series against India since 2007.

IND vs SL Probable XIs:

IND XI: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Buvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

SL XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (Wicketkeeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya.

Image: YuzvendraChahal/Insta

