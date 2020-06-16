IND Vs SMI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League Live Game Info

The ninth match of the ongoing European Cricket Series T10 League will be played between Indiska CC (IND) and Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI). The IND vs SMI live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, June 16 and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Here is our IND vs SMI Dream11 team and IND vs SMI Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of IND vs SMI Dream11 top picks.

IND vs SMI Dream11 prediction and match schedule

The @EuropeanCricket team are doing amazing work.



In the last week they've produced live matches and highlights from matches in Stockholm, Hannover, Finland and the Czech Republic!



Watch here: https://t.co/jckA4XTdts — Cricket District 🏏 (@cricketdistrict) June 15, 2020

IND vs SMI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the IND vs SMI Dream11 team

IND vs SMI Dream11 prediction: Indiska CC squad

Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar (WK), Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chirinjeevi Vattiri, Apporv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani.

IND vs SMI Dream11 prediction: Stockholm Mumbai Indians squad

Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Ankur Kakroo, Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Mansing Bhor, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Kaklij, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale, Tabish Hussain, Rohit SVS, Chandrakant Shelar.

IND vs SMI top picks and match schedule

Date - Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue - Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden

IND vs SMI Dream11 prediction: IND vs SMI Dream11 team

Here is the IND vs SMI Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – P Sankhe, S Murali

All-rounders – A Donagre, G Singh, D Dey (VC)

Batsmen – D Lakhani (C), I Khan, S Hiremath

Bowlers – C Shelar, S Kale, R Yadav

IND vs SMI Dream11 prediction

Stockholm Mumbai Indians start off as favourites against Indiska CC in the ECS T10 League on Monday.

Please note that the above IND vs SMI Dream11 prediction, IND vs SMI Dream11 team and IND vs SMI Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The IND vs SMI Dream11 team and IND vs SMI Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: European Cricket Facebook