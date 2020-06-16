IND Vs SMI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League Live Game Info

Quick links:
The ninth match of the ongoing European Cricket Series T10 League will be played between Indiska CC (IND) and Stockholm Mumbai Indians (SMI). The IND vs SMI live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, June 16 and will start at 7:30 PM IST. Here is our IND vs SMI Dream11 team and IND vs SMI Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of IND vs SMI Dream11 top picks.
The @EuropeanCricket team are doing amazing work. 👏— Cricket District 🏏 (@cricketdistrict) June 15, 2020
In the last week they've produced live matches and highlights from matches in Stockholm, Hannover, Finland and the Czech Republic! 🏏
Watch here: https://t.co/jckA4XTdts
Dipanjan Dey, Arijit Ghosh, Suhas Murali, Imran Khan, Abhishek Kaul, Sanjay Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Bhargav Kumar (WK), Lalljeet Maan, Sachin Sharma, Nirmal Iyer, Ribhu Yadav, Harish Rishi, Rajesh Kumar, Chirinjeevi Vattiri, Apporv Gupta, Viney Dhar, Rahul Yadav, Shaukat, Sanjay Kumar Sareen, Keyur Patel, Srikant Parmeshwar, Gurvinder Singh, Murlidhar Tikyani.
Hemant Parab, Pratik Sankhe, Ajey Mohatkar, Ankur Kakroo, Darshan Lakhani, Kaushik Majumder, Mansing Bhor, Mrunal Pawar, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Ruturaj Dhage, Sanjay Mahajan, Sunil Kaklij, Sushant Kadam, Swapnil Kale, Tabish Hussain, Rohit SVS, Chandrakant Shelar.
Date - Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Time - 7:30 PM IST
Venue - Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm, Sweden
Here is the IND vs SMI Dream11 team that is expected to fetch maximum points:
Wicketkeeper – P Sankhe, S Murali
All-rounders – A Donagre, G Singh, D Dey (VC)
Batsmen – D Lakhani (C), I Khan, S Hiremath
Bowlers – C Shelar, S Kale, R Yadav
Stockholm Mumbai Indians start off as favourites against Indiska CC in the ECS T10 League on Monday.
Image Courtesy: European Cricket Facebook