IND Vs WI 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: India Vs West Indies T20I Fantasy Tip & Playing XI

After whitewashing West Indies in the ODI series, Team India will be aiming to repeat a similar performance when the five-match T20I series gets underway from Friday, July 29. The IND vs WI 1st T20I match is set to be played at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and is scheduled for an 8:00 PM IST start. Team India will welcome back regular skipper Rohit Sharma and a couple of other experienced players who were rested for the ODI series.

West Indies on the other hand without their star power in form of Kieron Pollard who has retired from the format, while Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are not part of the squad. Shimron Hetmyer, who is back in the squad along with skipper Nicholas Pooran will be key to West Indies fortune in the series. Here's a look at IND vs WI 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction and other details related to the match.

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C)

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Obed McCoy

India vs West Indies fantasy picks

Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers is a left-handed batsman and right-arm medium pacer. He scored 114 runs and picked up 2 wickets in ODI series. He is capable of providing a flying start at the top and will look to dominate Indian bowlers.

Suryakumar Yadav

The middle-order batsman had a quiet ODI series and will be hungry for runs in the T20I format. He had a fantastic series against England and will be looking to repeat similar performance against West Indies.

Jason Holder

The all-rounder will be eager to not only score runs but also pick up wickets after missing out on the recent ODI series. Besides Pooran and Hetmayer, Holder will also have a huge role to play during the five-match series.

Brandon King

The West Indian batsman showed a glimpse of his form with the bat during the ODI series. Apart from the 2nd ODI, the right-handed batsman performed well in the 1st and 3rd ODI. He will be eager to carry on the form from the ODI series in T20I format.

IND vs WI 1ST T20I Dream11 Prediction: A look at Probable XI of both teams

India Probable XI:

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

West Indies Probable XI:

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetymer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein