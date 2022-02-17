IND Vs WI 1st T20I: Why Was Shreyas Iyer Left Out Of Playing XI? Rohit Sharma Explains

India and West Indies played the first T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens Stadium. India defeated West Indies to take an early lead in the series and assert their dominance at home. However, what grabbed everyone's attention the most was the absence of Shreyas Iyer from the playing XI. Shreyas was left out of the final XI for the first T20I despite being named the new skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the same evening.

India captain Rohit Sharma later revealed that Shreyas was left out of the starting XI because they wanted to play someone at the position who could bowl as well. Rohit said in the post-match press conference that they decided to go with Venkatesh Iyer because he can provide that extra option with the ball if needed. Rohit further said that when the team management informed Shreyas about the decision, he was fine with it, adding that all these players are professional and understand what is good for the team.

"Someone like Shreyas Iyer is sitting out, very hard on him not making it to playing eleven, but we needed someone to bowl in the middle which is why we couldn't get him in. It's always nice with that kind of competition going around and a lot of the guys are missing out as well. I'm happy to have that kind of challenge rather than not having players available and not in form," Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

"We were very clear with Shreyas and we told him we want that option going into the World Cup. Guys do understand what the team wants and all these guys are professionals and they do understand that team comes first," Rohit added.

India vs West Indies, 1st T20I

As far as the match is concerned, India beat West Indies by 6 wickets with 7 balls remaining. Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer finished the chase for India as they remained unbeaten at 34 and 24 runs, respectively. Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan scored 75 runs between them before Virat Kohli came in and contributed with his 17 off 13 balls. West Indies had posted a 157/7 in 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi was brilliant with the ball for India as he picked 2 wickets for 17 runs in his very first international match. Harshal Patel also scalped two wickets to his name.

(Image: PTI)