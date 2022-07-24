IND Vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: India Vs West Indies Fantasy Tips, Playing XI & More

India and West Indies are all set to square off in the second ODI of their three-match series on Sunday. The match will take place at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. It is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. IST with the toss slated for 30 minutes prior to that. India are currently 1-0 ahead in the series courtesy of their 3 run-victory in the first ODI. West Indies will look to bounce back in the second ODI in order to remain alive in the contest.

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Fantasy tips

Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal are the players from the Indian team to watch out for in the second ODI on Sunday.

Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, and Alzarri Joseph are players from the West Indies team to keep an eye on in the second ODI.

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Dream 11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Shai Hope

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill (c), Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda (vc), Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Akeal Hosein, Mohammed Siraj

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Dream 11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Shai Hope

Batters: Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie.

India vs West Indies: Full squads

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.

Image: Twitter/BCCI