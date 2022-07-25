IND Vs WI 2nd ODI: India Obliterates Pakistan To Script Unique World Record In ODI Cricket

Team India on Sunday snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for the second match, running to claim the three-match ODI series against West Indies. The Men in Blue won the match by 2 wickets and 2 balls to spare. Axar Patel emerged the match winner for Team India playing an unbeaten knock of 64 runs to help the team cross the finish line.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Team India breaks Pakistan record

Having secured a 2-0 lead in the series, Team India will be eyeing whitewash. The win also helped India secure the 12th consecutive ODI series win against the West Indies. The last time West Indies defeated India in an ODI bilateral series was in 2006 under Brian Lara. The win was even more special because it broke Pakistan’s record of defeating one opponent in the ODI series. Pakistan also had won 11 consecutive ODI series against Zimbabwe. The last time India lost an ODI cricket match at the Queens Park Oval was in March 2007, in the ODI World Cup. The defeat saw India exit the World Cup at the group stage, after which the Queens Park Oval has been a happy hunting ground.

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI cricket match highlights

The IND vs WI 2nd ODI saw the host win the toss and decided to bat first at Queens Park Oval. West Indies openers Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope gave the team a strong start before Deepak Hooda gave India the big breakthrough by dismissing Mayers. Sharmah Brooks chipped in with 35 runs, while Brandon King was dismissed for a duck.

Hope remained unbeaten on 115 off 135 balls, while Wst Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran smashed 74 off 77 balls to take the team's total to 311/6. For India, Shardul Thakur was the successful bowler, returning with figures of three for 54 in 7 overs.

Chasing 312 runs for victory, Team India lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan early. Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) struck fine half-centuries. After both the set batsman were dismissed it was Axar Patel who played a blinder of a knock scoring an unbeaten 35-ball 64 that made the difference between winning and losing as India managed to sneak past the finish line with two balls to spare.