IND Vs WI 3rd T20I: Big Concern For Team India, Rohit Sharma Retires Hurt During Run-chase

Team India have suffered a major setback as captain Rohit Sharma retired hurt in the third IND vs WI T20 international at the Warner Park in St. Kitts and Nevis. The 35-year-old appeared to be in discomfort and seemed to have pulled a muscle near his waist or lower back. Shreyas Iyer replaced the batter in the 2nd over. If the Men in Blue are to win the third T20I and take a 2-1 lead in the series, they will need to chase down a target of 165 runs.

IND vs WI: Kyle Mayers' 73 Takes West Indies To 164/5

Indian bowling unit was disciplined for the better part before Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh's relative inexperience saw West Indies put up a competitive 164 for 5 against India in the third T20 International here on Tuesday.

Left-handed Kyle Mayers (73 off 50 balls) did punish the Indian attack with eight fours and four sixes in his kitty as he added 50 in 7.2 overs with skipper Nicholas Pooran (22 off 23 balls) after an opening stand with Brandon King that yielded 57.

While Avesh Khan's (0/47 in 3 overs) poor show stuck like a sore thumb, the other bowlers put up a more than decent show without being exceptional.

India vs West Indies third T20I playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

Bench: Ravi Bishnoi, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshal Patel, Ravindra Jadeja

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Bench: Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

(with PTI inputs)