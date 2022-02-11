IND Vs WI: 3 Massive Records That India Could Achieve If Rohit Sharma And Co. Win 3rd ODI

The Indian cricket team is up against West Indies in the three ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday in a bid to win the three-match series, 3-0, and achieve three massive records in the process. The Rohit Sharma-led squad has shown its dominance of the Caribbeans in both the matches so far, while the Indian white-ball skipper has also looked solid with his on-field decisions. Coming off from a disastrous tour of South Africa, India have started their home season in a grand fashion, and will look to tick off a few more boxes in the third ODI.

India eye fifth-consecutive ODI win against West Indies in the ODI format

Meanwhile, if Rohit Sharma leads India to yet another victory on Friday, the Men in Blue can achieve three major records at the end of the match. If the Indian side emerges as the winner of the third ODI, it will be India’s fifth consecutive 50-over match win against West Indies, which is also their joint-highest winning streak against the Caribbean side in ODIs. India previously won as many ODIs consecutively against Windies in 1994 and 2009-11.

India look for the series sweep on Friday

If India clinches victory in the final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium and finishes the series 3-0, it will be India’s first-ever series whitewash against West Indies in the format. Both teams have played a total of 135 matches so far. Out of them, India has ended on the winning side on 66 occasions, while West Indies has won 63 times.

Rohit Sharma's chance to join elite skippers

If Rohit leads India to a victory on Friday, he will join former Indian skippers Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Kapil Dev in an elite list of India captains. Rohit has the chance to become the eighth skipper to lead them in a bilateral series whitewash in the ODI format. India’s last series sweep came under the captaincy of Virat Kohli in 2017. Having said that, the Men in Blue would like to keep their winning momentum going and head into the upcoming T20I series without any upsets.

Image: bcci.tv