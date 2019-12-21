Ind Vs WI 3rd ODI: Live Streaming, Preview And All Match Details For The Series-decider

India is all set to face West Indies in the final ODI of the three-match ODI series on Sunday, December 22. West Indies are currently on a tour to India to play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country.

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI

The tour kicked off with the opening T20I on December 6 in Hyderabad. With wins in the first and third T20Is, the Indian team won the three-match series 2-1. The first match of the ODI series was then played in Chennai on December 15. The visitors won that contest by overhauling India’s 288-run target with 13 balls to spare. The home side came back strongly in the second game by hammering West Indies with a 107-run win. With the series tied at 1-1, the ODI action now shifts to the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack for the series-decider on December 22.

Ind vs WI squad updates

India fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been replaced by Navdeep Saini for the final ODI. Chahar has been ruled out due to a lower back injury. This gives Saini, the Delhi-based pacer, a golden opportunity to do well ahead of the T20 World Cup in 2020.

Ind vs WI Live streaming details

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST on Sunday and will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports, Hotstar and JioTV. For live updates and highlights, visit the official BCCI website – www.bcci.tv. You can also view live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.

