Ind Vs WI 3rd ODI: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And All Match Details You Need To Know

The Indian cricket team continues their international home season by hosting West Indies in their ongoing limited-overs tour to India. West Indies were scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The tour kicked off with a high-scoring T20I series, which the hosts won by a 2-1 margin. Thereafter, West Indies won the first ODI in Chennai by 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. India bounced back with a 107-run win in the next game to square the three-match contests. The two teams will now face each other in a series-deciding third game on December 22 at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The action will commence at 1:30 PM IST.

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI: Squad updates

India fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been replaced by Navdeep Saini for the final ODI. Chahar has been ruled out due to a lower back injury. This gives Saini, the Delhi-based pacer, a golden opportunity to do well ahead of the T20 World Cup in 2020.

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI: Weather report

Conditions are all set for a spectacular ODI evening at Cuttack. With no threat of rain, expect 100 overs of quality cricketing entertainment between the two nations. The temperature at the time of the game is expected to be around 21°C to 22°C.

Ind vs WI 3rd ODI: Pitch report

One can expect a high-scoring thriller at Cuttack, which will conclude the ODI leg of West Indies tour of India. The last time an ODI match was played at the Barabati Stadium, 747 runs were scored between India and England from 100 overs back in 2017. A similar track could be offered for the upcoming contest as well. However, the new ball might make life difficult for the top-order batsmen with pacers expected to get some crucial swing during the first 10-15 overs of the match.

