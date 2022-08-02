IND vs WI 3rd T20I: India vs West Indies Dream 11 prediction, fantasy tips & probable XI

With the five-match T20I series all square, Team India and West Indies will lock horns in the 3rd T20I match of the ongoing five-match series on Tuesday at Warner Park in St Kitts. The match will begin at 9.30 p.m. IST. After winning the 1st match by 69 runs, the Men In Blue lost the chance to take a 2-0 lead in the series after losing the second match to West Indies by 5 wickets.

West Indies bowled first and their bowlers wreaked havoc, with pacer Obed McCoy picking up 6 wickets. Despite some notable contribution from the middle order batters, India could only manage just 138 runs. In reply, the Caribbeans after starting really well, lost the plot and went on to lose quick wickets.

However, the hosts still managed to pull off a victory in the last over with 4 balls to spare. Let's take look at IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction and probable India vs West Indies playing XI.

IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer (vc), Kyle Mayers

All-rounders – Jason Holder, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers – Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Fantasy Tips

Rohit Sharma:

After a strong start to the T20I series, the Indian skipper failed ot get of the mark in the second match. He will be itching to get a huge score in the upcoming match.

Suryakumar Yadav:

Suryakumar Yadav has provided a decent start to the team at the top of the order, however, he has to start making big runs and try and take the pressure off Rohit SHarma. He will be hungry for runs having failed to score in the last match.

Kyle Mayers:

The explosive left-handed batter has provided good starts to the team in the powerplay overs and can contribute with the ball as well.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar:

He has done quite well with the new ball in the recent few months. In the first game, he bowled two overs and picked a single wicket, while giving away only 11 runs.

Obed McCoy:

The lanky pacer will hold the key for the home team due to his changeups and yorkers. He single handedly caused havoc in the 2nd T20I picking up sicx wickets,. H ewill be aiming ot continue the same form in the 3rd T20I match as well.

India vs West Indies playing XI

India probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Probable XI

Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy