Ind Vs WI 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details Of The Series-deciding Game

Team India is all set to face West Indies in the series-deciding third T20I on December 11. West Indies are currently on a tour to India to play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days. Prior to the tour, both teams engaged in a bilateral series when India toured West Indies and the United States between August and September.

That will be all from the 2nd T20I. 1-1 and the stage is set for the decider in Mumbai #TeamIndia #INDvWI @Paytm pic.twitter.com/tbt5RwYl9c — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2019

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

Ind vs WI third T20I

The tour kicked off with the opening T20I on December 6 in Hyderabad. The Indian team won the first match by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. However, they squandered the lead in the next game at Thiruvananthapuram. A three-match ODI series will then begin from December 15 in Chennai after the conclusion of the upcoming series-deciding third T20I.

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

Ind vs WI squad updates

Ahead of the series, Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan injured his left leg and was replaced by Sanju Samson from the T20 squad. Meanwhile, West Indies middle-order batsman Nicholas Pooran was recently found guilty of ball-tampering and was banned for four T20Is by the ICC. Pooran is expected to be available for the upcoming fixtures.

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

Ind vs WI Live streaming details

The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST on December 11 and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports and Hotstar. For live updates and highlights, visit the official BCCI website – www.bcci.tv. You can also view live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.

Nichols Pooran at it out in the middle as West Indies hit the nets at the famous Wankhede Stadium



The city of Mumbai is awaiting one of the biggest T20Is as West Indies face India in the series grand finale on Wednesday night#MenInMaroon #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/ibthAWbdCb — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 10, 2019

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand