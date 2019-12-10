The Debate
Ind Vs WI 3rd T20I: Live Streaming Details Of The Series-deciding Game

Cricket News

Ind vs WI 3rd T20I: India will face West Indies in a T20I game at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 11. After 2 matches, the series is currently tied 1-1.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ind vs WI

Team India is all set to face West Indies in the series-deciding third T20I on December 11. West Indies are currently on a tour to India to play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days. Prior to the tour, both teams engaged in a bilateral series when India toured West Indies and the United States between August and September.

Ind vs WI third T20I

The tour kicked off with the opening T20I on December 6 in Hyderabad. The Indian team won the first match by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. However, they squandered the lead in the next game at Thiruvananthapuram. A three-match ODI series will then begin from December 15 in Chennai after the conclusion of the upcoming series-deciding third T20I.

Ind vs WI squad updates

Ahead of the series, Indian opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan injured his left leg and was replaced by Sanju Samson from the T20 squad. Meanwhile, West Indies middle-order batsman Nicholas Pooran was recently found guilty of ball-tampering and was banned for four T20Is by the ICC. Pooran is expected to be available for the upcoming fixtures.

Ind vs WI Live streaming details

The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST on December 11 and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports and Hotstar. For live updates and highlights, visit the official BCCI website – www.bcci.tv. You can also view live score updates at the official BCCI Twitter handle, i.e. https://twitter.com/BCCI.

Published:
COMMENT
