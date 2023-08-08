IND Vs WI 3rd T20I Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs WI 1st T20I In India, UK & USA?

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other in the third T20I of their five-match series on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to take place at the same venue in Guyana. All eyes will be on the Hardik Pandya-led side that has already lost the first two games of the contest. India will have to make a comeback in the 3rd game if they want to remain alive in the series. West Indies are currently 2-0 ahead.

When and where will India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?

The third T20I match between India and West Indies will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The match is scheduled to begin at 08:00 PM IST on August 8, 2023.

Where to watch IND vs WI live streaming in India?

The live broadcast of the third T20I between India and the West Indies will be available on DD Sports TV channel. The live streaming of the match will be shown on JioCinema and FanCode app.

How to watch IND vs WI 3rd T20 live streaming in the UK?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can enjoy the live broadcast and streaming of the third T20I clash between India and West Indies on the TNT Sports channel. The match in the UK will begin at 3:30 PM local time.

How to watch India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match in the US?

Fans in the United States can watch the live broadcast and streaming of the third T20I match between India and West Indies on the ESPN Plus app. The match in the US will start at 10:30 AM local time.

India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

India's predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies' predicted XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (captain), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Image: AP