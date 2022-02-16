IND Vs WI: Aakash Chopra Makes Four Predictions For 1st T20I; 'Eight Sixes Will Be Hit'

The Indian cricket team is all set to begin their three-match T20I series against West Indies, with the first T20I at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. The Men in Blue head into the series on the back of a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series against the Caribbean side, while the visitors look to make a comeback, counting on their reputation in the shortest format. While the match promises to be an exciting clash to watch for the fans, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has revealed his four big predictions for the match.

Aakash Chopra's four predictions about the IND vs WI, 1st T20I

Aakash Chopra took to his official Koo account on Wednesday morning and shared a video from his official Youtube channel, where the former cricketer analyses the match for his viewers. Sharing his views on the 1st T20I, Chopra made four predictions including the one that India will defeat West Indies. “My first prediction is Rohit to score a fifty,” said Chopra naming his first prediction. Rohit scored a fifty in the 1st ODI match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and has failed to score big runs ever since. Rohit will be eager to add runs under his belt and might go on to score a half-century or more.

Further explaining his predictions, Chopra said, “More than 90 runs will be scored in both powerplays, that means in 12 overs, they can score even more than 100 runs. It is a big-scoring pitch. More than eight sixes will be hit. Both teams are six-hitting teams, so you can even hit 10-12 sixes”. Revealing his final prediction, Chopra said that India will emerge as the winners in the match. The former cricketer further shed his thoughts about the match by predicting that Ishan Kishan will open the batting with Rohit Sharma, while Rishabh Pant will bat at No. 4, followed by Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer before the allrounders and bowlers come into bat.

Aakash Chopra’s Predicted Playing XI for India in 1st T20I-

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

India’s Full T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav

Image: Facebook/@AakashChopraOfficial/bcci.tv