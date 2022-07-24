IND Vs WI: Can Team India Earn A 12th Successive Bilateral ODI Series Win Vs West Indies?

India and West Indies will square off against one another in the second ODI of their three-match series on Sunday. The match is slated to begin at 7 p.m. IST and will take place at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. India have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series courtesy of their 3 run-victory in the first ODI on Thursday. India will now have their eyes set on a huge milestone, which they will look to achieve in the second match this evening.

The Indian Men's Cricket Team has won 11 consecutive ODI series against West Indies, which is the joint best in the format. The Men in Blue will break the record for the most number of consecutive ODI series victories against a single team if they win tonight's game and go on to win the three-match contest 2-0.

No other ICC full member side has won more than 11 consecutive ODI series against single a team. The Pakistan Men's Team currently shares the record with India for joint most bilateral ODI series wins. Pakistan have won 11 straight ODI series against Zimbabwe.

Even if India miss a chance in tonight's ODI game, they will still have an opportunity to create history in the third match on July 26. The current Indian side has the ability to defeat West Indies in the ongoing series as displayed in the first match, where the youngsters led from the front to help their team win the game. Shubman Gill put on a stunning batting show in the first ODI as he smashed a quickfire 64 off 53 balls, while Mohammed Siraj impressed with the ball, especially in the death overs.

Veteran players Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal also produced some powerful performances in the first ODI. Dhawan scored an amazing 97 off 99 balls, while Chahal picked two crucial wickets of Brandon King and Rovman Powell. India are expected to field the same playing XI for the second game on Sunday.

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Predicted playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie.

