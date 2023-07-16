IND Vs WI: Changes For India In 2nd Test? Rohit Sharma Drops Subtle Hints

The Indian cricket team got off to a dominating start in the two-match Test series against West Indies and defeated the hosts by an innings and 141 runs. Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal was the hero of the match and played an innings of 171 runs off 387 balls. Skipper Rohit Sharma as well ended his drought of hundreds in Tests and played a knock of 103 runs from 221 balls. Team India also started their journey in the new cycle of the WTC 2023-25 with a win.

3 things you need to know

Team India declared their first innings at 421/5 in the first IND vs WI Test

West Indies were bundled for scores of 150 and 130 runs in both innings respectively against India in the 1st Test

Indian spin duo of R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked up a total of 17 wickets in the whole match

What will be Team India's combination for the 2nd Test? Rohit Sharma reveals

After the Indian cricket team's convincing win at Windsor Park in Dominica, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has drawn attention to the match performances and also dropped a major hint on what will be the team's combination for the 2nd Test. Rohit said during the post-match press conference:

I would like to start by saying it was a great effort with the ball. Getting them out for 150 set the game for us. We knew batting would get tough, it wasn't easy to score runs. We knew we wanted to bat only once and bat long. Get over 400 runs and then we came out and bowled really well.

Rohit Sharma on adding new players in the team's XI for the 2nd Test

Important to start well, now about taking that momentum into the 2nd Test. There are a couple of new guys and people who haven't had much Test cricket, so just about getting them out on the field now.

If we focus on Rohit Sharma's words, players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, and Navdeep Saini shall be included in the team for the second Test. Where Gaikwad and Mukesh are yet to make their Test debut, Saini has not played the longer format for a while now.

The second Test match of the two-match series will be played at the Port of Spain ground in Trinidad from July 20, 2023.