IND Vs WI Dream11 Prediction: India Vs West Indies Fantasy Tips, Playing XI News & More

Know the dream11 predictions, fantasy tips, playing XI news, and more interesting details about the IND vs WI, 1st ODI match, scheduled to be played on Friday.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
India vs West Indies

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns in the 1st ODI of the three-match 50-over series at the Queens Park Oval, on Friday. The Men In Blue will be led by veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan in the absence of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah, alongside other senior players. India faces the Caribbean side on the back of a 2-1 series win against England in their previous series.

On the other hand, West Indies are coming off a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of the visiting Bangladesh team. However, Nicholas Pooran’s team will now look to turn their fortune around in the 50-over format and start winning games. The last time India and West Indies clashed in a bilateral series in India, the Men in Blue emerged as the winner with a 3-0 whitewash at home.

India vs West Indies ODI series: Head-to-head stats

In terms of head-to-head battle, both teams have played each other in a total of 136 games against each other, out of which, India has won 67. At the same time, the Windies follow with  63 wins to their credit. Having said that, here’s a look at the Dream11 predictions, fantasy tips, playing XI news, and more about Friday’s match which begins at 7:00 PM IST.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Playing XI news

India: Shikhar Dhawan ©, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidhh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shamrah Brooks, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Gundakesh Motie

India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Fantasy Tips: 

Shikhar Dhawan will certainly be one of the most picked players in the fantasy teams. He has scored 6325 runs in 152 ODI games so far.

Allrounder Deepak Hooda will also be a top fantasy pick, as he has been impressive in his short international career so far. 

Nicholas Pooran will also be a top picked fantasy player, courtesy of his run tally of 1238 runs in 56 ODI games.

Jason Holder also finds himself in the list, as he has scored 2019 runs and dismissed 146 widkets so far in 127 matches.

India vs West Indies ODI series: Full Schedule

ND vs WI 1st ODI- On Friday, July 22 at the Queen’s Park Oval

IND vs WI 2nd ODI- On Sunday, July 24 at the Queen’s Park Oval

IND vs WI 3rd ODI- On Wednesday, July 27 at the Queen’s Park Oval

