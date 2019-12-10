IND Vs WI Dream11 3rd T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The third T20I of the three-match series between India and West Indies will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Their 20-overs fixture will start at 7:00 PM IST on December 11. The series has been tied at 1-1 and the match gives India an opportunity for another home T20I series win.

That will be all from the 2nd T20I. 1-1 and the stage is set for the decider in Mumbai #TeamIndia #INDvWI @Paytm pic.twitter.com/tbt5RwYl9c — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2019

IND vs WI Match preview

The Indian team lost the second T20I by 8 wickets at the Greenfield International Stadium to squander their early 1-0 lead in the series. Riding on Lendl Simmons' unbeaten 67 and Nicholas Pooran’s quick-fire 38, West Indies overhauled India’s target of 171 with 1.3 overs to spare. The T20I action will now shift to Wankhede Stadium for the series-deciding third game on December 11.

IND vs WI Dream11 Squad details

IND Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

WI Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Fabian Allen, Nicholas Pooran, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford

IND vs WI Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant (VC)

All-rounder – Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder

Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer

Bowlers – Kesrick Williams, Yuzvendra Chahal

The team that chases is expected to win again. However, with India's ability to win series deciders at home, we expect the hosts to trump the visitors.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Nichols Pooran at it out in the middle as West Indies hit the nets at the famous Wankhede Stadium



The city of Mumbai is awaiting one of the biggest T20Is as West Indies face India in the series grand finale on Wednesday night#MenInMaroon #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/ibthAWbdCb — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 10, 2019

