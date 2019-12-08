IND Vs WI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The second T20I of the three-match series between India and West Indies will be played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Their 20-overs fixture will start at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, December 8.

IND vs WI Match preview

Team India hammered West Indies in the opening T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Riding on Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 94 from just 50 balls, the home side easily chased down West Indies' 208-run target with 8 balls to spare. Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field first. The T20I action will now shift to Thiruvananthapuram for the second game on December 8.

IND vs WI Squad details

IND Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

WI Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Fabian Allen, Nicholas Pooran, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford

IND vs WI Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant

All-rounder – Kieron Pollard (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Jason Holder

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer

Bowlers – Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

India start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

India win!



Another wonderfully paced run-chase led by Virat Kohli, who also had some fun during his innings 📝



The Indian captain hit 94*, his highest score In T20Is 💪 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/v3bQcRjbMC — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2019

