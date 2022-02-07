IND Vs WI: Ex-Indian Batter Criticizes Team India For Not Bowling Deepak Hooda

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra has criticized the Indian team for not utilizing all-rounder Deepak Hooda with the ball in the just concluded IND vs WI first ODI. Aakash Chopra said it is "impossible" to groom all-rounders if they aren't given an opportunity to roll their arms around.

Venkatesh Iyer earlier. Hooda today. Kinda impossible to create all-rounders if they won’t get to bowl…Or…perhaps, selectors are picking players as all-rounders but the team management has little or no faith in their bowling abilities. #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 6, 2022

"Venkatesh Iyer earlier," a frustrated Chopra wrote on Twitter. "Hooda today. Kinda impossible to create all-rounders if they won’t get to bowl…Or…perhaps, selectors are picking players as all-rounders but the team management has little or no faith in their bowling abilities." he wrote.

Meanwhile, India completed their 1000th ODI game with a win. Yuzvendra Chahal (4/49) and Washington Sundar (3/30) performed with the ball to restrict WI to 176. In the chase, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan added 84 runs for the first wicket partnership but India were soon down to 116/4 and in the end, it was Suryakumar Yadav 34 not out and debutant Deepak Hooda 26 not out helped India win the game by six wickets.

IND vs WI: ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table after 1st ODI

With this win, Team India moves up to the seventh position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League points table. The Men in Blue beat West Indies by six wickets in the first game of the three-match ODI series. India have won six of their ten games and have 59 points. West Indies, on the other hand, lost their eighth game today and with five wins in 13 matches are placed eight.

At the top of the table are England who have nine wins and five losses from 15 matches and have 95 points. The second spot is occupied by Bangladesh with 80 points from 12 games, eight wins and four losses. Ireland occupies the third spot with 68 points, while Sri Lanka are fourth having picked up 62 points. Afghanistan and Australia are tied at 60 points each, followed by India 59 and West Indies 50. Pakistan and South Africa are placed below with 40 and 39 points respectively in the 9th and 10th spot.

Image: Twitter/ Star Sports