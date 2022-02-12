IND Vs WI: Fans Are Turning Rishabh Pant's Relaxing Pic At Boundary Into Hilarious Memes

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has once again made headlines with his off-the-field antics. During the second ODI of West Indies' tour of India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, fans were surprised to see Pant open the innings with captain Rohit Sharma.

The move didn't work well for Rishabh Pant and the Indian team as the wicket-keeper was dismissed for just 18 runs off 34 deliveries. However, Pant still caught the attention of fans with his antics near the boundary ropes.

Pant was seen relaxing at the boundary ropes during the 19th over of India's batting. He seemed to be conversing with pacer Deepak Chahar, batter Shreyas Iyer, and a team official.

The posture in which Pant was lying closely resembled the famous and viral pose of leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal during the 2019 ODI World Cup. Fans too were quick enough to see the funny side of it and make it viral by labelling Chahal's pose as a better one.

IND vs WI: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and Prasidh Krishna star as India seal a 3-0 series win

The Rohit Sharma era of Indian ODI cricket has started with a bang as they have managed to seal a comprehensive 3-0 whitewash series win over the mighty West Indies.

The Indian side has ticked all the boxes and played brilliantly to come out on top. The two major talking points in this series have been Prasidh Krishna's bowling and the immense contribution by India's middle-order which has been an issue for many years.

Krishna was exceptional with the ball taking nine wickets in the series at an average of just 7.6 which is the best by any Indian bowler in a series.

Talking about the contribution of India's middle-order, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer took India out of a mess in the third ODI after the loss of the top three. Suryakumar Yadav also performed well in the first two ODIs along with contributions from the lower middle order.

The Indian team will now hope to carry on that form in the T20I series and continue to assert their dominance.

