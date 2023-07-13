IND Vs WI: Fans Notice Unusual Trend In Indian Cricket After GST Hike In Online Gaming

The Indian cricket team is one of the most popular sports teams in the world. It is estimated that over 1 billion people in India follow cricket, and the team's matches are often watched by millions of people around the world. The team's popularity is due to a number of factors, including its success on the field, the charisma of its players, and most importantly the passion of Indian fans. The Indian team has won the Cricket World Cup twice, in 1983 and 2011. It has also won the T20 World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy.

3 things you need to know

The BCCI recently named Dream11 as Team India's lead sponsor

The Indian government imposed 28% GST on online gaming platforms

Indian fans pointed out an unusual trend in Team India sponsors

Fans notice unusual trend with Indian team sponsors

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently unveiled Dream11 as Team India's lead sponsors, fantasy sports gaming platform, for a period of three years. A day after the announcement, the Indian government decided to levy a 28 percent tax on online gaming platforms. This created a lot of buzz on social media with Indian cricket fans noticing an unusual trend in lead sponsors of Men in Blue.

Indian Cricket Team Sponsors:-



Sahara - Bankrupt

Star - Sold off to Disney(then), Lost IPL, HBO (now)

Oppo - Government restrictions

Byju's - In trouble now

Dream 11 - 28% GST by Government



Sick!!!😁😁😁😁 pic.twitter.com/X1QhGmMMWd — Shreyam Sharma (@yourstartupman) July 12, 2023

Indian Kit Sponsors



Sahara - Bankrupt



Byju’s - Debt Ridden and financial trouble



Star - Hotstar lost streaming rights of IPL and HBO



Dream 11 - Govt imposes 28% GST



Who’s next ? — Alpha Investech (@AlphaInvestech) July 12, 2023

Curse of the Indian Cricket team jersey?!! All title sponsors in soup..

Sahara

Star

Byju's

And now the same story for Dream 11 as well?! — NeoWick007 🇮🇳 (@jinoo_s) July 11, 2023

Indian subcontinent, where cricket is a religion

The Indian cricket team is also home to some of the most charismatic players in the world. Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni are just a few of the players who have captured the hearts of fans around the world. These players' personalities and on-field skills have helped to make the Indian cricket team one of the most popular sporting teams in the world. India are slated to host the Cricket World Cup 2023 later this year and all the attention will once again be on the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Image: AP