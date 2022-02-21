IND Vs WI: First Dhoni, Now Rohit - India Seals Top Spot In T20I Rankings After 6 Years

Team India on Sunday completed a 3-0 series win over West Indies after beating the visitors by 17 runs in the final T20I which was played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The victory was even more special as Team India under new skipper Rohit Sharma also reached the top of the ICC T20I rankings after a gap of six years. After losing to New Zealand in the T20 World Cup Team India played host to Kiwis and West Indies registering wins against both the teams and raising the tally to nine consecutive wins in the format.

Team India rises to the top spot in the ICC T20I Rankings

Rohit Sharma took over the T20I captaincy from Virat Kohli after he had stepped down from the role following the completion of the T20I World Cup last year. After the disastrous World Cup, the Men n Blue under Rohit Sharma dominated the T20 format and have stayed undefeated until now. Team India topped the ICC T20I Rankings overtaking England which had 269 rating points. The last time Team India held the top spot in the T20I format was under MS Dhoni's leadership from February 12, 2016, to May 3, 2016.

Besides conquering the top spot in the ICC T20I Ranking, Team India under Rohit Sharma has recently become the second team in the history of T20 International cricket to win 100 matches. Overall, the Indian team have played 155 games in T20 International cricket and have won 100 matches including 97 normal wins and the remaining 3 victories in tied matches which include 2 super over wins and 1 bowl out the victory.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I highlights

Having wrapped up the T20I series, Team Indi handed a debut to Ruturaj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan in the final T20I. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to field first. Ishan Kishan opened the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad, while Rohit Sharma decided to demote himself. The new opening partner put up just 10 runs on board before Gaikwad departed.

Shreyas Iyer who came to bat at number 3 and Ishan Kishan added 50+ partnerships before Shreyas departed after making 25 runs. Ishan's innings was cut short after scoring just 34 after he was bowled while trying to play the pull shot off the finger spinner, Roston Chase. Rohit Sharma was just able to add seven runs while playing 15 deliveries before being bowled by Dominic Drakes. After losing four wickets Venkatesh Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav added runs on board to take India way past the 180 run mark.

West Indies once again failed to chase down the target despite Nicholas Pooran scoring 61 runs with the help of eight boundaries and a maximum. Rovman Powell scored 25 runs, but Indian bowlers continued to chip in with wickets. Romario Shepherd did play big shots to give West Indies a chance to win the match, but following his dismissal by Harshal Patel, India sealed the match.