IND Vs WI: How Three Words By Virat Kohli Handed Yuzvendra Chahal Captain Pollard's Wicket

You can take away the captaincy from Virat Kohli but you can't take away the leadership role within him. The former skipper was instrumental in Team India getting some important wickets to put West Indies on the backfoot during the 1st ODI on Sunday. It's was Virat Kohli's advice that Yuzvendra Chahal got two wickets of Sharmarh Brooks and West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard.

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli's advice helped Yuzvendra Chahal get Kieron Pollard wicket

Yuzvendra Chahal was on the cusp of reaching the 100 wicket milestone and he did that by removing left-hander Nicholas Pooran for 18. He trapped the West Indian batter right in front of stumps with a beautiful leg-break. He also became the second-fastest Indian spinner and the fifth fastest bowler overall among Indians to achieve the milestone. Following Pooran's wickets Seeing West Indies captain, Kieron Pollard walked to the middle.

Virat Kohli who was standing at leg slip gave Yazvendra Chahal apiece of advice which turned the match in India's favour. Virat Kohli was heard saying "ulta wala daal... bindaas daal" (Bowl the wrong one) to Chahal. The spinner obliged and bowled a googly to Pollard. The right-hander went for a big shot but the ball crashed onto the stumps. Virat Kohli ran towards Yuzvendra Chahal and was also seen celebrating with skipper Rohit Sharma.

IND vs WI: Yuzvendra Chahal spins India to victory

Yuzvendra Chahal was India's best performer with the ball picking up four wickets in the IND vs WI 1st ODI. The leg spinner put West Indies reeling at 78/6 in 21.5 overs by dismissing Brooks and Pollard in successive deliveries. He also accounted for the wickets of Alzarri Joseph and Nicholas Pooran.

Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj dismissed three, two, and one batters respectively. Jason Holder and Fabian Allen added 78 runs for the eighth wicket partnership and helped the visitors post a target of 177 runs. Skipper Rohit scored 60 runs off 51 balls to give India a sold start with Ishan Kishan, while Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda remained unbeaten on 34 and 26 runs respectively to earn the victory for India.