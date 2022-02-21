Ind Vs WI: Ian Bishop Opines On Venkatesh Iyer Replacing Hardik Pandya For Team India

Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop has revealed his thoughts on Team India cricketer Venkatesh Iyer, who was one of the top performers for the Men in Blue in the recently concluded T20I series against West Indies. The 27-year-old was brought into the Indian squad on the back of his breakthrough performance in the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021 for Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) as a potential replacement for out-of-favour all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Pandya was an integral part of the Indian team since his debut in 2016 but has been out of the squad for most of the last few years due to his shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, speaking to the official broadcaster of the West Indies tour of India 2022, Star Sports, the legendary Caribbean cricketer Bishop opined if Venkatesh can fill the void left by Hardik Pandya. Bishop agreed that Venkatesh has nailed his audition for the T20 World Cup squad so far in the place of Pandya. “You can only play against what has been put in front of you. So people may say that it is the West Indies bowling attack and it isn't that great and they are right. But Iyer has no control over this. And he surprised me with his versatility,” Bishop explained.

Ian Bishop on Venkatesh Iyer's batting position

Bishop was surprised by the fact that Venkatesh can bat well in the middle order, as he opened the innings for KKR in IPL. “Because when I saw him in the IPL, I saw him batting at the top of the order. He is now playing in the middle order getting off to a flying start with great strike rate. We will see how he goes in the future but he has, at the moment, bested this position that he has been put into,” Ian Bishop added.

A look a Venkatesh Iyer's stats-

Venkatesh scored a total of 370 runs in IPL 2021, making his debut in the second leg of the tournament. He opened the innings for KKR in 10 matches and returned with the highest knock of 67 runs. At the same time, batting in the middle order for Team India, Venkatesh has scored 93 runs for India in five matches, at a strike rate of 157.6. He hit 92 runs at a strike rate of 184.00 after playing three match-winning knocks and became the second-highest run-scorer for India.

(Image: Instagram- IRBISHI/BCCI)