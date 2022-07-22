IND Vs WI: India Match Sri Lanka's Unwanted World Record In 1st ODI Vs West Indies

Shikhar Dhawan became the seventh captain to lead Team India in 2022 when he walked out for the toss in the first ODI against West Indies. This has made India just the second team in the world to have seven captains in a calendar year. India has now equalled Sri Lanka's record for playing under the most number of captains in a single year. Sri Lanka also had seven captains in 2017.

Team India equal Sri Lanka's captaincy record

Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Upul Tharanga, Rangana Herath, Lasith Malinga, Chamara Kapugedera, and Thisara Perera were the players to lead Sri Lanka across formats in 2017. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Shikhar Dhawan have captained India in 2022 in the three formats of the game.

Rohit Sharma was named the captain of India across formats after Virat Kohli stepped down earlier this year. However, due to Rohit's injury, India were forced to appoint KL Rahul as captain during the white-ball series against South Africa in January this year. Rohit and Rahul's absence resulted in Rishabh Pant being appointed as the captain for a T20I series against the Proteas.

Hardik Pandya led the Indian T20I side against Ireland last month as all the first-choice players were busy training for the fifth Test against England. After Rohit contracted the COVID-19 disease in the UK ahead of the rescheduled fifth Test match, Jasprit Bumrah was named to lead the red-ball side against England.

In between Dinesh Karthik also led India in practice games against Northamptonshire and Derbyshire before England limited-overs series.

The first ODI between India and West Indies is currently being played at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. West Indies won the toss and elected to field first. India are looking in a commanding position with both openers registering a half-century each and forging a 100-run partnership.

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Playing XIs

India's Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies' Playing XI: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

Image: AP

