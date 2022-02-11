Last Updated:

IND Vs WI: KL Rahul And Axar Patel Ruled Out Of T20I Series; BCCI Announce Replacement

KL Rahul and Axar Patel have been ruled out of the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies due to their ongoing recovery.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
india vs west indies

Image: BCCI


India’s limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel have been ruled out of the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies, which begins on February 16. As per an official announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) Rahul will miss the T20I series after sustaining an upper left hamstring strain while fielding during the second ODI against the Caribbean side on February 9. At the same time, BCCI also informed that all-rounder Axar has resumed the final stage of rehabilitation, having recovered from COVID-19 recently. 

Deepak Hooda and Ruturaj Gaikwad were included in the T20I squad

While both players head to the National Cricket Academy(NCA) in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries, young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda has been named as the replacement for the duo by the All-India Senior Selection Committee. Hooda made his international debut for India during the ODI series and scored crucial runs in the first two ODIs before picking up his maiden wicket in the second ODI. At the same time, Gaikwad was also a part of the ODI squad, having impressed everyone with his stellar form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. 

India's full squad for the T20I series against West Indies

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda

READ | IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: West Indies restrict India to 237/9 despite Surya's responsible 64

India vs West Indies T20I series full schedule-

India vs West Indies 1st T20I - 16 February at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I - 18 February at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I - 20 February at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Image: BCCI

READ | IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Surya, Prasidh shine as India thrash West Indies by 44 runs; go 2-0 up
READ | IND vs WI: Virat Kohli brings out dance moves after taking great catch in 2nd ODI | WATCH
READ | IND vs WI: Virat Kohli's batting average hits new low, will he make amends in 3rd ODI?
READ | IND vs WI: 3 massive records that India could achieve if Rohit Sharma and Co. win 3rd ODI
Tags: india vs west indies, Axar Patel, ind vs wi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com