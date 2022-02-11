IND Vs WI: KL Rahul And Axar Patel Ruled Out Of T20I Series; BCCI Announce Replacement

India’s limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel have been ruled out of the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies, which begins on February 16. As per an official announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) Rahul will miss the T20I series after sustaining an upper left hamstring strain while fielding during the second ODI against the Caribbean side on February 9. At the same time, BCCI also informed that all-rounder Axar has resumed the final stage of rehabilitation, having recovered from COVID-19 recently.

Deepak Hooda and Ruturaj Gaikwad were included in the T20I squad

While both players head to the National Cricket Academy(NCA) in Bengaluru for further management of their injuries, young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda has been named as the replacement for the duo by the All-India Senior Selection Committee. Hooda made his international debut for India during the ODI series and scored crucial runs in the first two ODIs before picking up his maiden wicket in the second ODI. At the same time, Gaikwad was also a part of the ODI squad, having impressed everyone with his stellar form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: KL Rahul and Axar Patel ruled out of @Paytm #INDvWI T20I Series. #TeamIndia



The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rututaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda as replacements.



More Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 11, 2022

India's full squad for the T20I series against West Indies

India’s T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda

India vs West Indies T20I series full schedule-

India vs West Indies 1st T20I - 16 February at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India vs West Indies 2nd T20I - 18 February at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I - 20 February at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Image: BCCI